Transport worker leader hacked dead in Barguna

A local leader of transport workers died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barisal early Monday, hours after he was hacked by assailants in Barguna.

Following his death, the transport workers halted movement of vehicles in the district since morning.

The victim was identified as Haider Ali, aged between 45 and 50, a resident of Amlakitala in sadar upazila. He was the executive member of Barguna district transport workers’ union.

Sadar police officer-in-charge Riaz Hossain said the victim came under attack at Amlakitala around 8:00pm on Sunday while he was returning home.

Assailants hacked him indiscriminately leaving him injured critically.

He was rushed to Barguna General Hospital from where he was shifted to the medical college hospital.

Haider succumbed to his injuries there around 12:00am, the police officer-in-charge added.