PM reaches NY to join UN General Assembly

The prime minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in New York from Montreal, Canada to attend 71st UN General Assembly.

An Air Canada flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at La Guardia Airport of New York at 3:00pm (New York time) on Sunday.

Bangladesh ambassador to the United States Mohammad Ziauddin and Bangladesh ambassador, permanent representative to the UN Masud Bin Momen and Bangladeshi expatriates received the prime minister at the airport, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

After the reception at the airport, the premier was escorted by a ceremonial motorcade to Hotel Waldorf Astoria at Manhattan, where she will stay during her visit to New York when she will take part in General Debate of the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly on September 21.

But her official engagements in the US city will begin on September 19 with a meeting with Aung Saan Suu Kyi, state councillor of Myanmar.

On the same day she will deliver a country statement in a high-level Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on Addressing Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants at the UN headquarters and then join a meeting of Business Council for International Understanding.

Officials familiar with the premier’s engagements said she would highlight Bangladesh’s business prospective before the leading US business conglomerates at the BCIU meeting.

During her stay in New York, she will co-chair a roundtable on ‘Global Compact for Safe, Regular and Orderly Migration: Towards Realising the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Achieving Full Respect for the Human Rights of Migrants.’

The prime minister will join the ‘Asian Leaders’ Forum on Countering

Terrorism’ to be hosted by Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on September 20. She will also attend a side-event on South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Scaling up Innovation in Public Service Delivery to be organised by Bangladesh, UN office for South-South Cooperation at UN headquarters.

Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the Leaders’ Summit on Refugees to be organised by US president Barak Obama apart from a reception to be hosted by the US president for world leaders joining UNGA.

She will also attend a luncheon reception to be hosted by UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon at the UN headquarters. On September 21, the Bangladesh prime minister is scheduled to join the launching event of the Global Deal Initiative on Enhanced Social Dialogue for Decent Work and Inclusive Growth to be organised by Swedish premier Stefan Löfven.

The premier will attend the meeting of high-level panel on Water. Bangladesh community will accord a reception to the prime minister on September 21 at Hotel Grand Hyatt.

She will address a press conference at Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in New York on September 22. On the sidelines of the UNGA schedule, Sheikh Hasina will also hold bilateral meetings with Swiss president Johann Schneider-Ammann, Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Janet Scotland, executive chairman of World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab and World Bank president Jim Yong Kim.

On September 22, the prime minister will leave New York for Virginia and on September 25, she would depart Dulles International Airport, Washington DC for home by an Emirates Airways flight.

The prime minister is scheduled to back home via Dubai on September 26 afternoon. Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka on September 14.