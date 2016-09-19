You are here: Home » National

One injured in BSF firing in Chapainawabganj

September 19, 2016
New Age Online

Chapainawabganj mapA Bangladesh citizen was shot at by Indian Border Security Force on Telkupi border at Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj on Sunday night.
The victim was identified as Abir Ali, 25, son of Abdul Latif, a resident of village Lambapara in the upazila, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Lieutenant Colonel Abul Ahsan, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh Battalion-9, said BSF personnel from Gopalnagar camp opened fire on a group of Bangladeshi men while they were returning to their village around 8:00pm, leaving Abir bullet-injured.
He was first admitted to Chapainawabganj General Hospital, and then shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

