Govt to register Bangladeshi diaspora

September 19, 2016
Md Owasim Uddin Bhuyan

The government has taken a programme to get Bangladeshis abroad registered by charging fixed welfare fees.
A circular issued by the expatriates welfare and overseas employment ministry on September 8 said that the Bangladeshi diaspora would be included in the database of migrant workers.
It said that the migrant workers who left the country without immigration clearance would also be registered in the database after charging the welfare fees.
It said that in applicable cases, diaspora members and the migrant workers would be provided due facilities by the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board.
EWOE ministry additional secretary for mission and welfare Mohammad Azharul Haque told New Age Sunday that the wage earners welfare board had been requested to get Bangladeshis abroad registered.
He said Bangladeshis abroad would be requested to get themselves registered online with Bangladesh missions abroad or the wage earners welfare board.
Dhaka University professor of international relations and migration expert C R Abrar said that there was a strong case to develop a database of Bangladeshi diaspora and encourage them to invest in Bangladesh including them in the database of migrant workers and providing them benefits from the Wage Earners’ Welfare Fund may not be the best way.
Abrar said that the fund created with contributions from the migrant workers should be spent exclusively for their welfare.

