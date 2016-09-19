ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE: UNGA likely to adopt resolution

In the face of alarming threat caused by growing resistance to antimicrobials in different countries, the UN General Assembly is likely to adopt a resolution aiming at preventing resistance to antimicrobial medicines.

UN General Assembly president Mogens Lykketoft already circulated the draft resolution titled ‘Political Declaration of the High-level Meeting of the General Assembly on Antimicrobial Resistance’ and the draft passed the silence procedure on September 13.

In a letter sent to all permanent representatives and permanent observers to the United Nations on September 13, Mogens Lykketoft stated that ‘that the silence procedure has not been broken.’

The General Assembly president stated, ‘As per the modalities resolution, the political declaration will be approved at the high-level meeting and subsequently adopted by the General Assembly’ in its 70th session.

Mogens Lykketoft convened the high-level meeting on Wednesday.

‘The emergence of antimicrobial resistance really threatens to send us backwards – to have infections once again become a much larger killer of people,’ UN World Health Organisation assistant director-general Keiji Fukuda, also the special representative for antimicrobial resistance, said at a briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on September 15.

Officials in Dhaka said that it was high time that use of antimicrobials should be controlled so that the growing trend of antimicrobial resistance was checked.

‘Bangladesh has a “general consent” to the final draft which may be adopted by the General Assembly,’ said Directorate General of Health Services director general Abul Kalam Azad.

‘But Bangladesh has a concern about the declaration that includes “optimal use of antimicrobial medicines in humans and animals and appropriate prescription by health professionals”,’ he added.

‘When many countries like Bangladesh lack available health professionals, people of lower income group in rural areas buy antimicrobials from medicine shops without prescription,’ he said.

‘We are concerned about such situation and hope that the issue would be discussed in the meeting to find a way out from the situation,’ the director general said, adding that foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali would raise the issue from Bangladesh in the meeting.

According to a study ‘Identifying antibiotics posing potential health risk: microbial resistance scenario in Bangladesh’, published in the International Journal of Medical and Health Sciences in 2015, showed that 13 among 35 antibiotics developed high level of antimicrobial resistance in Bangladesh.

The study said that these antibiotics were cheaper as well as effective and high level of resistance to these drugs caused alarming threat to public health.

‘We are for controlling the irrational use of antimicrobials,’ said Abu Kalam Azad.

The final draft of the resolution emphasised on the role and the responsibilities of the governments in responding to the challenges of antimicrobial resistance.

‘…resistance of bacterial, viral, parasitic, and fungal microorganisms to antimicrobial medicines that were previously effective for treatment of infections, is mainly due to inappropriate use of antimicrobial medicines in human, animal, food, agriculture and aquaculture sectors,’ the declaration said.

‘We therefore commit to work at national, regional, and global levels to’ develop multisectoral national action plans, programs and policy initiatives to ‘implementing national measures for strengthening appropriate antibiotic use in humans and animals’ and ‘take steps to ensure that national action plans include the development and strengthening, as appropriate, of effective surveillance, monitoring and regulatory frameworks on the preservation, use and sales of antimicrobial medicines for human and animals, that are enforced according to national contexts and consistent with international commitments’, the declaration said.