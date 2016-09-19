Fakhrul Hasan Boiragi missing for 40 days

Senior actor Fakhrul Hasan Boiragi, known for his comedic roles in film and television, has been missing for about 40 days.

His wife Razia Hasan said that Fakhrul left home approximately at 9:20am on August 7 and did not return home since then. He was in a green fatua and black trousers when he left home.

The family filed a general diary with a police station in Dhaka the name of which Razia declined to disclose ‘on security grounds.’

‘We searched everywhere but failed to find any trace of him…The police are trying to find him, too, but haven’t been successful yet,’ Razia said.

She said that they would wait a few more days before taking the matter up with the media.

Fakrul Hasan Boiragi has acted in a number of television plays and films such as Surja Dighal Bari (1979), Dahan (1985) and Maraner Pare (1990).