You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Fakhrul Hasan Boiragi missing for 40 days

September 19, 2016 12:15 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

Senior actor Fakhrul Hasan Boiragi, known for his comedic roles in film and television, has been missing for about 40 days.
His wife Razia Hasan said that Fakhrul left home approximately at 9:20am on August 7 and did not return home since then. He was in a green fatua and black trousers when he left home.
The family filed a general diary with a police station in Dhaka the name of which Razia declined to disclose ‘on security grounds.’
‘We searched everywhere but failed to find any trace of him…The police are trying to find him, too, but haven’t been successful yet,’ Razia said.
She said that they would wait a few more days before taking the matter up with the media.
Fakrul Hasan Boiragi has acted in a number of television plays and films such as Surja Dighal Bari (1979), Dahan (1985) and Maraner Pare (1990).

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. 3 ‘robbers’ held in Sylhet Locals caught three suspected robbers while they were allegedly preparing to commit a robbery at a jewelry shop in Ambarkhana...
  2. Seminar in moving launch to highlight river pollution A seminar was held in a moving launch on the Buriganga and Meghna rivers on Monday, aiming to focus on...
  3. Nat’l committee starts Rampal march today The National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports, is set to start its four-day Dhaka-Rampal long...
  4. Fake SSF held in Khulna The police arrested three people at Kurigram DK Residential hotel in the city on Thursday morning on charge of collecting...
  5. Dry weather likely Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country till 6:00pm today. Light to moderate fog may...
  6. Appeal hearing on Mir Quasem’s death penalty today The Supreme Court is set to hear on Tuesday the appeal filed by condemned war crimes criminal Mir Quasem Ali...
  7. Three CPB leaders remembered Leaders of the Communist Party of Bangladesh in a commemoration meeting in the city on Monday said late academics Mohammad...
  8. Two students of Kabi Nazrul University killed by bus Two students of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University were killed in a road accident at an intersection of the...
  9. HC grants bail to suspected gold smuggler The High Court on Monday granted interim bail for six months to a person accused of smuggling 12 gold bars...
  10. JS body for quick completion of SSKMCH work The parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare ministry on Wednesday recommended taking necessary steps for completing the construction...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement