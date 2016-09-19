You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Pesticide residues in farm produces

PPW to procure testing kit

September 19, 2016
Mahamudul Hasan

The Plant Protection Wing of the Department of Agricultural Extension has decided to procure for the first time a kit for the detection of pesticide residues in farm produces.
Known as Quick Maximum Residue Limit Testing Kit, the device would facilitate availability of health risk free farm produces, said officials.
Until now, they said, there is no mechanism in place in the country to detect the presence of pesticide residues in vegetables and other farm produces at harmful levels.
Officials said that the government decision was prompted by the report, ‘Pesticide perils: No MRL tests before and after application threaten human health, environment’ New Age published on May 29 last year.
The report exposed immense harms to human health and environment being caused by over 4,200 untested registered brands of agricultural pesticides in use in Bangladesh to control pests.
Officials said that the report made the policy makers worried.
PPW additional director for pesticides administration and quality control AZM Sabbir Ibne Jahan told New Age that that the decision to procure Quick MRL Testing Kit was taken at the 70th meeting of Pesticides Technical Advisory Committee.
He said that the kit would be procured for the PPW laboratory at Khamarbari with e World Bank funding for DAE’s 2nd phase of the National Agricultural Technology Project.
Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute’s chief scientific officer Syed Nurul Alam said as Bangladesh could not yet set its own MRL standards for pesticides it follows the standards set by the Codex, a joint commission created by Food and Agricultural Organization and the World Health Organization.
Pesticides residues in farm produces could cause health risks, said Bngabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University vice-chancellor Mohammad Mahbubar Rahman, as the country lacked the practice of pre harvest interval.

