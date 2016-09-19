PM flies from Canada to NY Sunday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will fly to New York from Canada on Sunday after wrapping up her four-day official visit to Canada to attend the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund at the invitation of her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

Sheikh Hasina will visit the USA from September 18-25 to join the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly and other events.

An Air Canada flight carrying Sheikh Hasina and her entourage members is scheduled to take off from Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Montreal for New York at 1:40pm (Canada time).

The flight is scheduled to reach La Guardia Airport, New York at 3:00pm (New York time) the same day.

Bangladesh ambassador to the USA Mohammad Ziauddin and Bangladesh ambassador and permanent representative to the UN Masud Bin Momen will welcome the premier at the airport.

After the reception at the airport, Hasina will be escorted through ceremonial motorcade to Hotel Waldorf Astoria, New York where she will reside during her stay in New York.

On September 19, the Bangladesh prime minister will deliver country statement in a High-level Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on Addressing Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants at the UN headquarters.