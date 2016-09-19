CoU opens Sept 25 after 55-day shutdown

Comilla University on Sunday said they would open the campus for academic activities Sunday (Sept 25), after nearly two months’ of shutdown following the death of a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader in infighting on the campus on August 1.

The registrar of CoU, Md. Mojibur Rahman Mojumder said in a memorandum, that the syndicate made the decision on August 30 in a meeting.

He said the halls would be opened on September 24 and that all academic activities would resume the next day.

However, the authority has banned all types of political programmes on the campus until further declaration, the memo reads.

A student of marketing department, and, also the organising secretary of Kabi Nazrul Hall unit of BCL, Khaled Saifullah, was killed while five others were injured in a factional clash over a feud on lighting candle on August 1, the national mourning month.

The clash prompted the university authority to shut the campus down for an indefinite period.