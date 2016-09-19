Minor boy electrocuted

You are here: Home » Inner Pages

United News of Bangladesh . Moulvibazar

A minor boy was electrocuted at village Kechuloti of Kamalganj in Moulvibazar on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Shaon, 8, son of Tajud Ali of the village. Shamshernagar union chairman Jewel Ahmed said that Shaon came in contact with a live wire while he was going to mosque. He was taken to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

