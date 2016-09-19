You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Man arrested with ganja in Kurigram

September 19, 2016 12:12 am·0 commentsViews:
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Kurigram

The police arrested a truck driver along with 20 kilograms of ganja at village Chandraghana of Phulbari in Kurigram on Sunday. The arrested was identified as Abul Hossain, 45, resident of village Chandipur of Kaunia upazila in Rangpur. Phulbari police officer-in-charge ABM Rejaul Islam said that acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a truck and arrested the driver along with the drugs. A case was filed.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. BNP shown ‘red card’ in municipal polls: deputy speaker Deputy speaker of Jatiya Sangshad advocate Fazle Rabbi Miah has said the common people have shown red card to BNP...
  2. Zoology museum inaugurated at RU A zoology museum named Professor Mustafizur Rahman Memorial Museum was inaugurated at the zoology department of Rajshahi University on Thursday......
  3. Dewan Arfanul Alam passes away Dewan Arfanul Alam, vice-president and consumer unit head of special asset management of Prime Bank, died in a car accident...
  4. JUTA to demand two-day weekend Jahangirnagar University Teachers Association will submit an application to the authorities concerned demanding a two-day weekly holiday for both academic...
  5. NRBs demand separate tribunal for quick disposal of property cases Non-resident Bangladeshis on Thursday demanded for setting up a separate tribunal for quick disposals of land dispute cases. Soyeb Adamji,...
  6. SUST celebrates silver jubilee Shahjalal University of Science and Technology celebrated its silver jubilee on Thursday amid much fanfare and festivities. SUST vice-chancellor Aminul...
  7. Khan Saifur Rahman dies Supreme Court senior lawyer and criminal law expert Khan Saifur Rahman died at a city hospital on Saturday morning. He...
  8. US eyes better relations with Bangladesh The United States under-secretary for political affairs Thomas Shannon has underscored the necessity of strengthening the bilateral relations to a...
  9. Juba League leader shot dead A local Juba League leader was shot to death by miscreants at Padua intersection in Chauddagram upazila on Friday. The...
  10. CUET’s 14th founding anniv observed The 14th founding anniversary of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology was observed amid festivity on university campus on Thursday......

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement