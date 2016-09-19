Man arrested with ganja in Kurigram

The police arrested a truck driver along with 20 kilograms of ganja at village Chandraghana of Phulbari in Kurigram on Sunday. The arrested was identified as Abul Hossain, 45, resident of village Chandipur of Kaunia upazila in Rangpur. Phulbari police officer-in-charge ABM Rejaul Islam said that acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a truck and arrested the driver along with the drugs. A case was filed.