FREEDOM FIGHTER MURDER: AL MP lands in jail

Ruling Awami League lawmaker from Tangail-3 parliamentary constituency Amanur Rahman Khan Rana landed in jail on Sunday after he surrendered to a Tangail court in the case of the murder of freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed in 2013.

Amanur had reportedly been in hiding to avoid arrest since August 2014 when he was named by two detained accused in the murder case.

The Detective Branch of police submitted charge sheet in the case against 14 people including Amanur on February 3, 2016 and the police confiscated movable assets of the lawmaker on May 20.

A senior judicial magistrate’s court on May 17 ordered the confiscation after the police reported the court about their failure to execute the warrant issued on April 6 for his arrest stating that the law makers was in hiding.

Faruk, also the then publicity secretary of Tangail district Awami League, was shot dead on January 18, 2013.

Amanur went to the Tangail court premises on Sunday morning and surrendered to the court of additional district and sessions judge Abul Mansur Mia seeking bail in the case.

The court remanded him in Tangail district jail rejecting his bail petition.

As soon as Amanur entered the court premises at about 8:00am, ruling Awami League activists led by Faruk’s wife brought out a procession demanding exemplary punishment for the lawmakers.

Three days after the murder of Faruk, his wife Nahar

Ahmed filed the case with Tangail model police station without naming any accused. The case was shifted to the Detective Branch of Tangail district police for investigation.

Police arrested two suspects – Anisul Islam Raja and Mohammad Ali – in the case on August 11, 2014. The two suspects reportedly confessed to the murder and named Amanur, his three brothers and others.

They reportedly stated that Faruk was shot dead at an office of Amanur at College Para of Tangail as he declined to refrain from contesting for the position of general secretary of the district AL.

The Detective Branch submitted the charge sheet on February 3, 2016 against Amanur, his brothers Shahidur Rahman Khan Mukti, Jahidur Rahman Khan Kakon, and Saniyat Khan Bappa, his accomplices Kabir Hossain, Babu Miah, Anisul Islam Raja, Mohammad Ali, Farid Miah and Samir Hossain and former Juba League leaders Alamgir Hossain Chan, Nasir Uddin Nuru, Sanwar Hossain and Masudur Rahman.

During the ongoing tenure of the Awami League government, its three other lawmakers had landed in jail on different charges.

On October 15, 2015, a Gaibandha court remanded AL lawmaker from Gaibandha-1 constituency Manjurul Islam Liton in jail custody after his arrest on charge of shooting a 10-year-old boy in the leg at Sundarganj of the district on October 2, 2015.

A Gaibandha court, however, granted Manjurul bail on November 8, 2015 to allow him to join parliament session.

On November 25, 2014, a metropolitan court in Dhaka remanded AL lawmaker Abdul Latif Siddique, also a deposed minister and expelled Awami League presidium member, in jail custody when Dhanmondi police placed him before it after his surrender on charge of hurting religious sentiments.

Latif was, however, released from jail on June 29 on bail granted by the High Court.

At a discussion in New York on September 28, 2014, Latif said that he was dead against hajj and Tabligh Jamaat as these were nothing but sheer waste of manpower and money.

On October 12, 2014, a Dhaka metropolitan court sent AL lawmaker Abdur Rahman Badi to jail on his surrender to the court in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

He, however, got bail from the High Court on October 27, 2014.

Jatiya Party lawmaker from Narayanganj-5 constituency Selim Osman got a lot of flak from people across the country for reportedly forcing Narayanganj Pear Sattar Latif High School headmaster Shyamal Kanti Bhakta to go up and down holding the ears in public on May 13, 2016 on allegation of making derogatory statements about Islam.