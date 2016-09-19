You are here: Home » Front Page

AL MP’s son arrested on extortion charge

September 19, 2016
Our Correspondent . Satkhira
Rashed Sarwar Rumon,

Police arrest Rashed Sarwar Rumon, son of woman lawmaker Rifat Amin, in Satkhira town on Sunday in a number of extortion cases. — New Age photo

Police on Sunday arrested the son of a ruling Awami League lawmaker in Satkhira in two extortion cases.
Thirty-three-year old Rashed Sarwar Rumon is the son of woman lawmaker, Rifat Amin, from a reserved seat. Rifat is also the district unit president of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League.
The officer-in-charge of Satkhira Sadar police, Firoz Hossain Molla, said that police arrested Rumon at a house at Chourangi intersection of the town around 1:30pm on Sunday.
He was arrested in two extortion cases filed by former Juba League leader Zulfiqar Ali Uzzal and local businessman, Sirajul Islam Bullet, Firoz said.
As he was produced before a Satkhira court, it ordered the authority to send him to a jail. He was then landed in Satkhira jail Sunday afternoon.
Police seized Tk 50,000 and a mobile phone from his possession, the OC said.
Rumon topped headlines after being arrested along with three young women and a firearm in a resort of Satkhira in May.

