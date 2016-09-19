Number of jatra troupes drops sharply

The number of jatra troupes in the country declined to 50 from 2,000 in last 30 years.

Jatra artistes attributed the sharp decline to non-cooperation from the government and the law enforcement agencies.

They said that by punching vulgar dances and other anti social programmes show-organisers and troupe owners made jatra controversial.

They said that even the jatra troupes registered with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy are denied permission to stage jatras in violation of the Jatra Shilpa Unnayan Nitimala framed by the government in 2012 .

The policy guidelines say that registered troupes would get the permission to perform anywhere in the country.

They called it a joke on the part of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy to seek UNESCO’s recognition to jatra as an intangible cultural heritage of the world after denying permission to stage jatras.

Senior performer and director Milon Kanti Dey said most of the 88 troupes registered with Shilpakala Academy became inactive due to denial of permission to stage.

Milon who is also Bangladesh Jatra Shilpa Unnayan Parishad president said, though we hailed the framing of the guidelines our expectation that they would help the growth of jatras on positive lines had been totally dashed.

He said that barely 50 to 55 registered troupes are still active due to rejection of permission by deputy commissioners and metropolitan police commissioners on security ground.

Officers prefer under hand payments for giving permission, said Bangladesh Jatra Shilpa Unnyan Parishad joint secretary Swapan Pandey.

He said that jatra as a whole cannot be banished for the obscenities patronized by isolated groups.

Jatra artistes demanded simpler permission process and vesting the authority with the local governments.

Milon was sceptical whether it would be possible to stage jatras during the Durga Puja, the main season for these traditional performances throughout the countryside.

Owner of Desh Opera, Milon said that like him the other troupe owners are equally worried about the future of jatra.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy director general Liaquat Ali Lucky, who also heads the Bangladesh Jatra Shilpa Unnayan Committee, said that troupes with no record of involvement with obscenity and gambling should face no problem in getting permission.

‘We help troupes in getting permission whenever they face problems,’ he said.

‘We have taken different initiatives so that jatra troupes can perform throughout the country,’ said Lucky.

Several deputy commissioners said that applications were never rejected unless they faced obscenity charges in the past or created security issues with their performances.

Rangpur DC Rahat Anwar told New Age that permissions were denied only on security and obscenity grounds.