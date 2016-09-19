OIL-GAS EXPLORATION IN DS- 12: Daewoo may get job without tender

The government is likely to award a deep sea hydrocarbon block to Korean company Daewoo International Corporation for oil and gas exploration in the Bay of Bengal, bypassing the tender system.

The energy division will send a proposal of Daewoo this week to the cabinet committee on economic affairs for its approval, before signing a production sharing contract, said officials.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also the minister for power, energy and mineral resources, approved the proposal before Eid-ul-Adha, they said.

Daewoo will be paid $6.50 for each thousand cubic feet of natural gas it owns under the production sharing

contract, to be signed in a few months, the officials said.

The company also agreed with the other terms and conditions set out in the Model Production Sharing Contract- 2012 although it did not participate in the bidding process, they said.

Daewoo, however, became interested about the block after it discovered a gas field in Myanmar’s territory in the Bay which is beside Bangladesh’s deep sea block-12.

In February, Daewoo and its Australian partner Woodside Energy announced the discovery of the gas filed in Myanmar’s block AD-7.

The hydrocarbon block- 12 was freed along with two other blocks — 16 and 21 — last year, as Norwegian company Statoil claimed additional fiscal benefits beyond the bid it submitted under Model Production Sharing Contract- 2012.

Statoil, in a joint-venture with the US oil company ConocoPhillips, was the lone bidder for the three deep sea blocks. Later, Conoco pulled off its interests from the venture.

On February 4, state-run Petrobangla invited international oil companies to submit expression of interests to explore three deep sea blocks in the Bay under the Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provisions) Act 2010.

Daewoo alone submitted its proposal and only for the deep sea block 12.

When asked, an energy division official said that the government would award deep sea blocks — 10, 11, 16 and 21 — through negotiations bypassing tenders.

In December 2014, the US company ConocoPhillips relinquished the two deep sea blocks — 10 and 11 — as it did not find oil and gas from the blocks under the Production Sharing Contract- 2008 it signed in 2011.

Petrobangla increased the price of deep sea block gas to $6.5 per thousand cubic feet in the model PSC- 2012 from $4.5 in the model PSC- 2008 and cost recovery to 70 per cent from 55 per cent.

Among other financial facilities, Petrobangla also took the responsibility of paying taxes on behalf of the companies under the amended PSC- 2012.