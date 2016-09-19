You are here: Home » Front Page

Stalker claims yet another schoolgirl’s life

September 19, 2016
Staff Correspondent

Yet another schoolgirl was stabbed to death allegedly by a stalker on her way to school at village Purba Nabagram of Kalkini upazila in Madaripur Sunday morning.
The victim was identified as Nitu Mandal, 15, daughter of Nirmal Mandal, of the same village. She was
a Class IX student of Nabagram High School.
This was the third incident of schoolgirls being stabbed by stalkers in less than one month since August 24 in the country. Two of the girls died.
Mohammad Emdadul Hoque, officer-in-charge of Dashar Police Station, said Milon Mandal, 20, a distant cousin of Nitu and also the private tutor of the victim’s younger brother, used to stalk Nitu on her way to school as she refused his proposal for an affair.
When Nitu was going to school around 9:00am on Sunday, Milon, a resident of Nabagram and an honours second year student of Syed Abul Hossain College in Madaripur, waylaid her and stabbed her before fleeing the scene and leaving the girl in a pool of blood, Emdadul said.
He said that local people took her to a nearby hospital but doctor said she had died before she could be taken to the hospital.
The inspector said that they recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital Morgue for post-mortem examination.
Outraged local people caught Milon and handed him over to police after giving him a good thrashing, locals and police said.
The Dashar police OC said that the victim’s family lodged a case accusing the suspected stalker, Milon.
Nitu’s father told reporters at the police station that Milon had easy access to his family as he was a ‘private tutor’ of his son.
‘I loved Milon like my son. Now he killed my daughter,’ the poor father wailed.
On August 28, Willes Little Flower School and College class VIII student died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, four days after she was stabbed on August 24 by stalker Obaidul Khan in front of her school at Kakrail in the capital. The alleged stalker was later arrested by police.
On September 7, Zakia Sultana, 14, daughter of Border Guard Bangladesh member Zomshed Ali and a Class VIII student of Bochaganj Ideal Academy of Bochaganj in Dinajpur, was stabbed by a stalker inside her home in Bochaganj municipality as she rejected his marriage proposal. The alleged stalker, Ibrahim Ali, 21, of Bochaganj Sugar Mill para, was later arrested by the police.

