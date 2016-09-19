You are here: Home » Front Page

UP member killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB

Staff Correspondent

A union parishad member, who is also the prime accused in the abduction and killing of schoolboy Mahfuz Alam Sajib, was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with the Rapid Action Battalion members in a mango orchard at Gobindapur under Damurhuda in Chuadanga early Sunday.
The killed was identified as Rakibul Islam, 28, son of Iman Ali of village Alukdia under Chuadanga Sadar. He was a member of Alukdia union parishad and went in hiding after the abduction and killing of Sajib.
Sajib, a Class VIII student and resident of village Dashami under Damurhuda, was abducted on July 29 and his body was found on August 31 in the septic tank of Rakibul’s house.
The abductors demanded Tk 20 lakh as ransom for releasing Sajib.
RAB-6 commanding officer Rafiqul Islam said they went to village Gobindapur to nab Rakibul and when the RAB team reached near the mango orchard, Rakibul and his associates opened fire on law enforcers.
RAB also retaliated by firing and when the gunfight was over, RAB searched the area and found seriously injured Rakibul lying on the ground, he said.
He said that the injured was immediately taken to Damurhuda upazila health complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead.
RAB also recovered one locally-made gun, two bullets and some sharp weapons from the place.

