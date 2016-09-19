You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Thundershowers or rain likely

September 19, 2016 12:12 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Dhaka and Chittagong divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country till 6:00pm today.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, Met Office said.
The country’s highest temperature, 35.7 degrees Celsius, was recorded on Sunday in Chandpur and the lowest, 24.4 degrees Celsius, in Dimla.

