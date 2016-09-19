ANTI-EXTREMISM NATIONAL UNITY: BNP initiative wanes

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s recent initiative for forging a national unity against extremism has waned as no such progress to this end has yet been visible.

BNP is trying to form a greater unity with other political parties outside its alliance to intensify movement for ‘restoring democracy’ through an inclusive and credible general election, as its move for national unity against extremism ultimately has failed, party leaders said.

They said that they were now upset as different parties imposed various conditions for forging the proposed national unity.

One of major conditions was that BNP must sever ties with the Jamaat-e-Islami, a key ally of the BNP-led alliance, they said.

Krishak Shramik Janata League leaders led by its president Abdul Kader Siddique only so far met BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on the issue at her Gulshan house on August 4 since July 3, when she made the call for the national unity.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told New Age on Thursday that the call for national unity was a ‘universal’ call.

He said that they actually made the call on the government to take the responsibility for the national unity.

Unfortunately the government paid no heed to the call, Fakhrul said.

When asked, he said that BNP was contacting different political parties for national unity and already contacted Communist Party of Bangladesh and would talk to Gana Forum president Kamal Hossain and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal faction president ASM Abdur Rob.

The move for national unity in fact waned, a BNP standing committee member said, adding that the issue was not discussed at maiden meeting of the new standing committee on August 18.

Against the backdrop of extremist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery at Gulshan in the capital on July 1, Khaleda called for an ‘anti-terrorism’ national unity at a news conference on July 3.

The attackers killed 20 hostages, including 17 foreigners, at the café.

A day after meeting with Khaleda, Krishak Sramik Janata League president Abdul Kader Siddique at a news conference said that Khaleda must leave Jamaat if she wanted to lead the nation.

The issue on the condition that BNP needed to sever ties with Jamaat for the proposed national unity was discussed at various levels of BNP and its alliance in presence of Khaleda but could not reach any decision, party leaders said, addi8ng that Khaleda made no comment on the issue.

A central executive body member of Jamaat at a recent meeting of the alliance said that Jamaat would always remain with Khaleda whether left political parties forge unity with BNP or not, an alliance leader said.