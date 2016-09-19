You are here: Home » Back Page

No Bangladeshi injured in Manhattan blast

September 19, 2016 12:35 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

There is no Bangladesh national among those injured or affected by the explosion occurred at Chelsea in Manhattan, said a Bangladesh diplomat in New York quoting preliminary information on Sunday.
The explosion occurred around 8:30pm on Saturday at Chelsea (West 23 St, 7th Avenue) of Manhattan in which 29 people have reportedly been injured, Shameem Ahsan, consul general of Bangladesh in New York, told UNB. The consulate general of Bangladesh in New York remains in touch with the authorities concerned in New York to follow it up.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Physician dies in Dilkusha fire A physician died from suffocation after a fire broke out at a building in the capital’s business hub Dilkusha on...
  2. Rampal power plant: Contract signed with Indian co Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company on Tuesday signed a $1.49 billion contract with an Indian company to construct a coal-fired power...
  3. RISE IN MILITANCY: HM sees nat’l, int’l conspiracy Referring to recent spate of targeted killings, home affairs minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday said national and international quarters were...
  4. Robbers loot jeweller Robbers on Thursday evening looted a jeweller at Shaheb Bazar in Rajshahi city and injured the shop owner critically... ...
  5. Hefajat to protest at ‘conspiracy against state religion’ Hefajat-e-Islam, Bangladesh on Monday announced to hold rallies across the country on March 25 protesting the writ petition against Islam’s...
  6. Fiscal year 2016-17: Pre-budget discussion starts today Finance minister AMA Muhith is scheduled to meet with the local think-tanks today to begin the pre-budget discussions in the...
  7. TK 50 LAKH MISSING : Pubali bank employees under remand A Chittagong court on Friday granted two-day remand each to four employees and guards of Pubali Bank, and a day...
  8. 3 Uttara cops suspended Three policemen of Uttara west police station have been suspended for allegedly harassing a businessman and a girl in the...
  9. IS takes credit for homeopath’s killing in Jhenaidah The SITE Intelligence Group, a Jewish owned militancy monitoring site, on Friday claimed that Islamic State took the responsibility of...
  10. Death toll hits four in Kamrangirchar factory fire The death toll in the Kamrangirchar factory fire incident on Sunday rose to four as two more burnt workers died...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement