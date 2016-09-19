No Bangladeshi injured in Manhattan blast

There is no Bangladesh national among those injured or affected by the explosion occurred at Chelsea in Manhattan, said a Bangladesh diplomat in New York quoting preliminary information on Sunday.

The explosion occurred around 8:30pm on Saturday at Chelsea (West 23 St, 7th Avenue) of Manhattan in which 29 people have reportedly been injured, Shameem Ahsan, consul general of Bangladesh in New York, told UNB. The consulate general of Bangladesh in New York remains in touch with the authorities concerned in New York to follow it up.