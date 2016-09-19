BNP to face ‘false’ cases politically: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said their party is planning to face ‘false’ cases politically alongside legal battle.

‘We’d earlier taken some programmes during our movement to face false cases politically. We’re now again talking about it. We’ll try our best to face those politically,’ he said.

Fakhrul came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

The BNP leader talked about political action against political cases at a time when the trial proceedings of some cases, including Zia charitable and Zia orphanage graft ones, filed against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia are at the last stage.

At the joint meeting, the BNP leaders discussed observing their chairperson’s 9th ‘jail release day’ on Tuesday.

To mark the day, the party will hold a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh on Tuesday afternoon, said a press release on Sunday.

Party senior leaders and pro-BNP intellectuals will speak at the programme.

Arrested on September 3, 2007 after the 1/11 political changeover, Khaleda was released from prison on bail on September 11, 2008, after nearly a year in prison on alleged graft charges.

Fakhrul said their chairperson is expected to return home from Saudi Arabia on September 22.

On her return home, he said she will be given due reception on the day.

On September 7, the BNP chief went to Saudi Arabia and performed hajj with her family members who arrived there from London.