CARRYING GOVT GOODS: BRTC struggles to cope with too few trucks

September 19, 2016 12:36 am·0 commentsViews: 1
Shahin Akhter
Road Transport Corporation

Trucks owned by Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation lie dumped at a BRTC depot at Tejgaon in Dhaka. The photo was taken on Saturday. — Sanaul Haque

The BRTC truck service falls far short of meeting the demand for ferrying government goods as one in three of its 146 trucks are out of order.
The state-run Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation is now trying to step up its truck service, now carrying public corporation goods on a limited scale, officials have said.
BRTC chairman Mizanur Rahman said prime minister Sheikh Hasina wanted all postal department goods to be transported by the corporation in future.
He admitted that at present they were not able to meet the demand from different public corporations to carry their goods.
Currently, there are a total of 146 trucks in BRTC’s fleet out of which only 98 trucks (67 per cent) are functional while in 2014-15 fiscal 106 trucks were functional.
The trucks, which are now out of order, have been dumped at Tejgaon depot in the capital, leaving them to decay in the open amid rain and sun.
BRTC’s truck department officials have said most of the trucks came from India while some also came from Japan about 30 years ago.
In 2005, the corporation got 10 trucks from government organisation Pragoti Industries Limited and after that no new trucks had been added to its fleet in the past 11 years.
The corporation’s truck depot employees have said once there were around 300 trucks in BRTC’s fleet while most of them were sold out in auction as they were no longer functional.
All these trucks are capable of carrying maximum 10 tonnes of goods but sometimes they are used to carry beyond their capacity because of the shortage of transport.
Moreover, the corporation do not have any pick-up or covered vans, which are also used to transport goods.
Bangladesh Truck Covered Van Owners’ Association assistant general secretary Hossain Ahmed Mojumder said currently there are around 1.15 lakh trucks, 78,201 pick-up vans and 17,343 covered vans across the country.
The owners of truck companies said that their companies mainly carry government goods as BRTC has very too few trucks and they are seldom seen on roads.
On August 30, Executive Committee for National Economic Council approved two proposals from the loss-incurring BRTC to purchase 600 buses and 500 trucks, utilising the US$2 billion Line of Credit from India.
The cost of 500 trucks was estimated at Tk 217 crore with Tk 158 crore coming from the Indian LoC.
BRTC chairman Mizanur Rahman has said currently the corporation’s trucks carry goods including papers from Karnaphuli Paper Mills, fertiliser from Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, goods from Trading Corporation of Bangladesh and documents and papers of Bangladesh Government Press.
He said that for lack of suitable loans they could not buy more trucks.
‘Now we will get Indian trucks and we have a plan to add covered vans to our service,’ he added.

