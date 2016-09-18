Gas supply resumes in north-western districts

The gas supply which remained fully or partially suspended in the country’s northwestern districts resumed on Sunday as Gas Transmission Company Limited completed its pigging work (pipeline cleaning) in its transmission lines.

‘We’ve completed our pigging works in the afternoon on Sunday. Now gas supply fully resumed in the north-western districts, particularly in the areas under Titas Gas and Pasjchimanchal Gas Company,’ said Mahbub Sarwar, managing director of the GTCL, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The GTCL started the pigging works on its major gas transmission lines connected with the northwestern region on September 15 that led to complete or partial shutdown in gas supply to those areas under the region.

The pigging work, however, has been competed two days ahead as it was scheduled to be completed on September 20.

Titas Gas Company also confirmed about the resumption of gas supply in the areas, including Ghatail Cantonment, Gopalpur, Jamalpur, Sharishabari, Sherpur, Tarakandi and Kishoreganj, Tangail, Mirzapur, Elenga and Chandra.

The gas supply became normal in the areas in Sirajganj, Ullapara, Shahjadpur, Bera, Santhia, Pabna, Ishwardi, Bogra and Rajshahi, which are controlled by Pashchimanchal Gas Company Limited.

Earlier, the GTCL conducted similar works on its two pipelines — 60 km Bakhrabad-Siddhirganj line and 61 km Ashuganj-Siddhirganj pipeline– from 25 August to 1 September and during the period consumers in Dhaka city, Naraynganj and its adjoining areas experienced low pressure problem in their gas supply.