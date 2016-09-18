Ramu attack : Naikkhongchhari upazila chairman held

Detectives in a drive arrested chairman of Naikkhongchhari upazila in Bandarban Tofail Ahmed, who is the prime accused in a case over the arson attack in Ramu of Cox’s Bazar, from Razarmath in Sadar upazila headquarters on Sunday.

Tipped off, a team of DB police arrested Tofail Ahmed around 3:00pm on specific charges, said Liakat Hossain, officer-in-charge of DB police, reports United News of Bangladesh.

On October 1 last year, the Local Government Division suspended Tofail Ahmed as the upazila chairman as he was charge-sheeted accused in two criminal cases.

However, the High Court stayed the suspension order on January 3 last following a petition filed by Tofail.

Some miscreants and fanatics carried out the gruesome attack on the houses and temples of the Buddhist community in Ramu, Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas on September 29 and 30 in 2012, following a Facebook post that had humiliated the holy Quran.

Eleven Buddhist temples and 30 houses of the minority community were vandalised during the violence.

The following day, another seven temples and 11 houses of the Buddhist community were also vandalised and torched in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas of Cox’s Bazar.