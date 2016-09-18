You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

New York governor says no indication blast linked to terrorism

September 18, 2016 8:27 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . New York / New Age Online

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday there was still no indication that an explosion that took place in Manhattan on Saturday night was linked to international terrorism.
‘But it is very, very early in the investigation,’ Cuomo told reporters near the scene some 14 hours after the blast.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Anti-austerity violence mars opening of ECB’s new HQ Violent clashes between anti – capitalist activists and German police marred the inauguration of the European Central Bank’s new headquarters...
  2. Russia says bomb did down Airbus A321 in Sinai The Kremlin said for the first time on Tuesday that a bomb did bring down a Russian passenger plane that...
  3. One dead, one injured in California college shooting One man was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting at a Sacramento, California college campus, police said late...
  4. Bin Laden relatives killed in UK plane crash Members of Osama bin Laden’s family were among four people who died when a private jet crashed in Britain, Saudi...
  5. 16 killed in Russia as bus, truck collide A bus carrying poultry factory workers collided with a truck in the Russian region of Siberia on Wednesday, killing at...
  6. Maersk says crew of container vessel seized by Iran are safe Danish shipping company Maersk said on Wednesday the crew of the Maersk Tigris container ship were safe and ‘in good...
  7. Signs of alien life will be found by 2025: NASA Humanity is on the verge of discovering alien life, high-ranking NASA scientists say, reports space.com. ‘I think we’re going to...
  8. Vanuatu slams lack of aid coordination Vanuatu has hit out at aid groups swarming the cyclone-ravaged Pacific nation over a lack of coordination, which it said...
  9. Woman accused of cutting baby from pregnant woman’s womb A 34-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a pregnant woman in the stomach and removing her baby, while the expectant...
  10. ANTI-IS CAMPAIGN IN SYRIA : German parliament approves military action Lawmakers approved Friday plans for Germany to take on a direct role in the battle against the Islamic State group...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement