New York governor says no indication blast linked to terrorism

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday there was still no indication that an explosion that took place in Manhattan on Saturday night was linked to international terrorism.
‘But it is very, very early in the investigation,’ Cuomo told reporters near the scene some 14 hours after the blast.
New York governor says no indication blast linked to terrorismReuters . New York / New Age Online
