Azimpur raid: Slain ‘militant’s’ son put on three-day remand

A court in Dhaka on Sunday placed Tahrim Quaderi alias Russel, son of ‘militant’ Jamshed, whose body was recovered during Azimpur raid, on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Dhaka Juvenile Court and First Additional Metropolitan Session judge Ruhul Amin passed the order following a petition filed by Ahsanul Haque, assistant police commissioner of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, reports United News of Bangladesh.

On September 12, Ahsanul Haque sought a 10-day remand for Russel after appearing before the court.

Delwar Hossain, sub-inspector of CTTC unit of DMP, filed the case against several suspected militants, including the detained three women, with Lalbagh Police Station on September 10.

Five CTTC members were injured when the specialised counter terrorism unit carried out a drive at a flat of a multi-storied building at Lalbagh Road, near Pilkhana Gate 2 on September 10.

The law enforcers arrested the three alleged female militants –Khadiza, Sharmin and Shaheda Afrin — from the spot on charge of assault on police and also recovered the body of ‘militant’ Jamshed and rescued three children, including 14-year-old boy Russel, from

the spot.