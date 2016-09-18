You are here: Home » International

Somali general, seven bodyguards killed in suspected car bomb attack

September 18, 2016 6:24 pm·0 commentsViews: 2
Reuters. Mogadishu / New Age Online

Somalia-mapA Somali general and at least seven of his bodyguards were killed on Sunday when their military convoy was hit by a suspected car bomb, a police officer said on Sunday.
‘Military general Mohamed Roble Jimale and at least seven of his bodyguards died,’ police colonel Abdikadir Farah told Reuters. The general was also known by the name Goobaanle. Many Somalis have a nickname often as commonly used as their proper name.
Farah said the suspected car bomb hit the vehicle in which the general was travelling. Another police officer blamed the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement