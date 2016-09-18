UN appreciates BD’s commitment to SDGs

United Nations has appreciated Bangladesh’s commitment so far shown in terms of implementation of Sustainable Development Goals mentioning that still there are more to be done.

‘I’m noticing that the government of Bangladesh has made some strong efforts through establishing inter-ministerial committee on SDGs monitoring and evaluation,’ said David Nabarro, UN secretary-general’s special adviser on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, while responding to a query, reports United News of Bangladesh.

He made the remark ahead of the first anniversary of the SDGs that begins in New York on Monday with over 140 world leaders.

Since the unanimous adoption of 17 SDGs, the cornerstone of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in September 2015, governments, the private sector and civil society are quickly moving to take the action that they need to end poverty, address inequalities and tackle climate change by 2030.

To mark the first anniversary, a number of high-level events and side events are taking place from September 19 to 23 in New York.

Nabarro said he is very pleased to see ‘good dialogue’ in Bangladesh among government, NGOs, civil society organisations, development partners and media ensuring private sector’s

involvement in SDGs.

‘Still, more needs to be done. Political commitment, in my view, can never be too much,’ the special adviser told while responding to another query from the news agency.

Nabarro said he has always been ‘amased’ and ‘impressed’ by the commitment not just by the government but also by the civil society and women groups and community organisations in Bangladesh on all aspects of development.

He said the development gained by Bangladesh in various areas so far is a testimony of the commitment and strength of Bangladesh.

Nabarro also laid emphasis on continuation of strong role played by senior parliamentarians in implementing the SDGs successfully.

Responding to a question on historic climate deal, the special adviser said, the movement, in general, on the developed countries is coming through very strongly.

He said they are also working with the European Union very carefully as all member states of the EU need to come up with their commitment.

Following the Paris Agreement signing ceremony on April 22, 2016, where 175 signed the agreement, momentum has continued to grow for the agreement’s early entry into force.

UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon has invited all world leaders to deposit their instruments of ratification or acceptance at a treat event to be held on September 21 in New York.

It is expected that the event will bring the number of countries joining the agreement close to the 55 countries–representing 55 per cent of global emissions–that are needed to bring the agreement into force.

Journalists through different UNICs took part at the briefing held on September 14.