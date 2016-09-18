You are here: Home » National

SC stays bail to Mahmudur Rahman

The Supreme Court on Sunday stayed bail granted by the High Court to acting editor of the daily Amar Desh Mahmudur Rahman in case lodged over plotting to abduct and kill prime minister’s information and communication technology affairs adviser Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed, till October 30.
Chamber judge of the vacation bench of the apex court justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after holding hearing on a petition of the state in this regard, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
Additional attorney general Murad Reza took part in the hearing for the state, whereas senior advocate AJ Mohammad Ali stood for Mahmudur.
According to court sources, the regular benches of the Appellate Division would hold hearing in the matter on October 30 after the end of ongoing vacation.
The High Court on September 7 granted Mahmudur bail. He is in jail after getting arrested on April 11, 2013, in a sedition case.
Later, he was shown arrested in this case along with Shafik Rehman.

