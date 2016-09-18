Charges pressed against eight Mymensingh Razakars

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal on Sunday submitted formal charge against eight alleged Razakars from Mymensingh and Jamalpur, pressing eight charges of crimes against humanity.

The accused are Rezaul Karim alias Akkas Moulavi, 65, ABM Eunus Ali, 65, Md Eusuf Ali alias AKM Eusuf Alam, 60, Md Omar Faruk, 70, Nasir Uddin, 64, Ismail Hossain, 65, AKM Belayet Hossain, 64, and Kazi Badruzzaman, 65, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Of the eight, Akkas, Faruk, Eunus and his brother Eusuf were arrested from different parts of the country on December 9, 2015.

Prosecutor Abul Kalam Azad submitted the formal charge at the office of the ICT registrar. Justice Anwarul Haque, chairman of the three-member panel of the ICT-1, set November 17 for passing further order in this case.

According to the prosecution, the accused were directly involved with crimes against humanity as Razakars and Al Badrs during the War of Liberation.