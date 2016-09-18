You are here: Home » Business

Bangladesh Bank money heist report to be made public on Sept 22

September 18, 2016 3:59 pm·0 commentsViews: 1
New Age Online

Bangladesh-Bank-logoThe probe body report on the cyber heist of Bangladesh Bank’s account with New York’s Federal Reserve Bank will be made public on September 22, finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said on Sunday.
‘The report will be made available online on September 22 so that people can have easy access to the document,’ the minister told newsmen at a briefing at his office in the capital, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
The head of the three-member investigation committee, Muhammad Farashuddin, submitted the probe report on the central bank’s reserve heist to the finance minister on May 30.
On the sidelines of the briefing, senior information officer of the finance ministry Md Shahedur Rahman said that the report would be posted on the banking division’s website.
Muhith earlier said the report would be out before his scheduled departure for Washington on
September 24 to attend the World Bank Group annual meeting. The minister, however, will also be visiting Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and United Kingdom before going to the United States.
On February 4, cyber criminals tried to steal over $1 billion from BB`s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and succeeded in transferring $81 million to four accounts at Manila`s Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, which was then laundered through the city`s casinos.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. 2 years after Rana Plaza, workers denied rights: HRW Garment workers in Bangladesh face poor working conditions and anti-union tactics by employers including assaults on union organizers, Human Rights...
  2. Do not pay advances for job in Malaysia, minister tells workers The expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister, Nurul Islam, on Tuesday urged the international job-seekers not to pay money in...
  3. Credit card transactions rise to Tk 1,432 crore during Jan-Mar Credit and debit cards, also referred to as plastic money, are becoming more popular as those are convenient and safe,...
  4. Biman plans to procure more ‘Turboprop’ aircraft Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Rashed Khan Menon on Sunday said that Biman Bangladesh Airlines has planned to induct more...
  5. Industries to get power connections from now on The state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, Nasrul Hamid, on Saturday announced that the authorities would begin providing...
  6. Muhith discourages smokers imposing fresh tobacco tax The government is set to maximise revenue collection from tobacco sector by imposing tax and is pledged to shrink the...
  7. DSE trading begins 12:15pm The trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange floor began around 12:15pm after addressing a technical glitch that had disrupted business...
  8. Technical glitch causes DSE trading 4-hr delay The trading at the country's prime bourse on Sunday delayed by four hours and began at 2:30pm due... ...
  9. Matlub’s panel leads FBCCI polls Nitol Niloy Group chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmad’s panel is leading in the elections to Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce...
  10. Muhith for a second thought on scrapping time scale, selection grade The minister for finance, AMA Muhith, on Tuesday said the decision to scrap the time scale and selection grade facilities...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement