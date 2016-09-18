Bangladesh Bank money heist report to be made public on Sept 22

The probe body report on the cyber heist of Bangladesh Bank’s account with New York’s Federal Reserve Bank will be made public on September 22, finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said on Sunday.

‘The report will be made available online on September 22 so that people can have easy access to the document,’ the minister told newsmen at a briefing at his office in the capital, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The head of the three-member investigation committee, Muhammad Farashuddin, submitted the probe report on the central bank’s reserve heist to the finance minister on May 30.

On the sidelines of the briefing, senior information officer of the finance ministry Md Shahedur Rahman said that the report would be posted on the banking division’s website.

Muhith earlier said the report would be out before his scheduled departure for Washington on

September 24 to attend the World Bank Group annual meeting. The minister, however, will also be visiting Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and United Kingdom before going to the United States.

On February 4, cyber criminals tried to steal over $1 billion from BB`s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and succeeded in transferring $81 million to four accounts at Manila`s Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, which was then laundered through the city`s casinos.