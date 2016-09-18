You are here: Home » National

PM seeks opinion mobilisation abroad for returning 1975 killers

September 18, 2016 3:17 pm·0 commentsViews: 6
New Age Online
Sheikh-Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at a reception accorded by expatriate Bangladeshis in Montreal. — Focusbangla photo

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has called upon the expatriate Bangladeshis living in Canada and the USA to mobilize public opinion about extradition of convicted killers of Bangabandhu.
‘How a civilised country could give shelter to a convicted killer,’ the prime minister wondered as she was addressing a reception accorded to her at Centre Mont-Royal here last night by expatriate Bangladesh nationals, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
The premier added: ‘I am leaving a demand before you to write letters to pubic representatives of those countries where you are residing and asked . . . why those countries would give shelter to the killers of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.’
Canada unit president of Awami League Golam Mohammad Mahmud Mia presided over the function, while general secretary Azizur Rahman Prince conducted the function.
Foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali, liberation war affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and AL’s office secretary and PM’s special assistant Abdus Sobhan Golap were present on the dais.
‘So far we know that one convicted killer of Bangabandhu is hiding in the USA, one in Canada, two in Pakistan while two others are traceless . . . we are hunting them down,’ Sheikh Hasina said.
The prime minister said Bangladesh government asked the US and Canada that why they are nurturing and giving shelter to the killers.
She said it has been mentioned in the Canadian constitution that the country won’t deport anybody if death sentence order is given against him or her. ‘What type of provision it is,’ she wondered.
Sheikh Hasina said she is a victim as she has lost her parents. The killers of Bangabandhu are the citizens of Bangladesh and their punishment would be done as per the existing law of the country. ‘Why efforts are being made to save the killers,’ she said.
‘Why the countries would give shelter to those who committed crimes like murder. It could be a different matter if the killers are their citizens. If they want to give shelter to the killers, then all murderers would seek shelter to those countries,’ she said.
The prime minister said it means that the countries where the capital punishment do not exist would be a safe haven for killers. ‘So I am leaving this question before the expatriate Bangladeshis to create a public opinion in this regard,’ she said.
Sheikh Hasina said her government has been working to bring back the fugitive killers since 1996. ‘Our efforts would continue to execute the court verdict against the killers by bringing them back home,’ she said.
While talking about the trials of war criminals, Sheikh Hasina said the government faced obstructions and she received many telephone calls from big places during the trials and execution of verdicts against the culprits who killed three million people and violated two lakh mothers and sisters during the War of Liberation.
‘I replied to them that our judiciary is independent, and there are laws in our country and verdicts would be implemented as per the laws,’ she said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Teachers on MPO-list to get salaries under new pay scale: Nahid The minister for education, Nurul Islam Nahid, on Sunday said teachers of MPO-listed educational institutions will get salaries and other...
  2. AL, allies vow to root out extremism Leaders and activists of the ruling alliance, socio-cultural organisations and professional bodies on Monday took a fresh vow to resist...
  3. Process on to ‘grasp Bangladesh like Sikkim’, alleges BNP Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah on Monday alleged that political, economic and diplomatic processes are......
  4. BNP chairman candidate shot at in Gaibandha Miscreants shot at a Bangladesh Nationalist Party-backed chairman candidate of Erendabari union in Phulchhari of Gaibandha early Friday......
  5. US-Bangladesh to fight terrorism jointly: Minister Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday said that the US will provide help in identifying terrorists as Bangladesh don’t want...
  6. SC asks govt to maintain status quo over eviction of Urdu-speaking inhabitants The Appellate Division on Monday directed the government to maintain the status quo for six weeks over eviction of Urdu-speaking...
  7. Repression growing for lack of democracy: BNP Voicing deep concern over the growing incidents of killing, Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on......
  8. Hasina smells another plot to kill her The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday smelt ‘another conspiracy to kill her’ in Saturday’s statement of Bangladesh Nationalist Party...
  9. EC working for govt, alleges BNP Hitting out at the Election Commission for its inaction against ruling party men for various election irregularities, Bangladesh Nationalist Party...
  10. Unity among people urged to thwart extremists’ attack Politicians on Wednesday urged the general people to get united and resist evil extremist forces in the country. They also...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement