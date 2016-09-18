PM seeks opinion mobilisation abroad for returning 1975 killers

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has called upon the expatriate Bangladeshis living in Canada and the USA to mobilize public opinion about extradition of convicted killers of Bangabandhu.

‘How a civilised country could give shelter to a convicted killer,’ the prime minister wondered as she was addressing a reception accorded to her at Centre Mont-Royal here last night by expatriate Bangladesh nationals, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The premier added: ‘I am leaving a demand before you to write letters to pubic representatives of those countries where you are residing and asked . . . why those countries would give shelter to the killers of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.’

Canada unit president of Awami League Golam Mohammad Mahmud Mia presided over the function, while general secretary Azizur Rahman Prince conducted the function.

Foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali, liberation war affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and AL’s office secretary and PM’s special assistant Abdus Sobhan Golap were present on the dais.

‘So far we know that one convicted killer of Bangabandhu is hiding in the USA, one in Canada, two in Pakistan while two others are traceless . . . we are hunting them down,’ Sheikh Hasina said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh government asked the US and Canada that why they are nurturing and giving shelter to the killers.

She said it has been mentioned in the Canadian constitution that the country won’t deport anybody if death sentence order is given against him or her. ‘What type of provision it is,’ she wondered.

Sheikh Hasina said she is a victim as she has lost her parents. The killers of Bangabandhu are the citizens of Bangladesh and their punishment would be done as per the existing law of the country. ‘Why efforts are being made to save the killers,’ she said.

‘Why the countries would give shelter to those who committed crimes like murder. It could be a different matter if the killers are their citizens. If they want to give shelter to the killers, then all murderers would seek shelter to those countries,’ she said.

The prime minister said it means that the countries where the capital punishment do not exist would be a safe haven for killers. ‘So I am leaving this question before the expatriate Bangladeshis to create a public opinion in this regard,’ she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been working to bring back the fugitive killers since 1996. ‘Our efforts would continue to execute the court verdict against the killers by bringing them back home,’ she said.

While talking about the trials of war criminals, Sheikh Hasina said the government faced obstructions and she received many telephone calls from big places during the trials and execution of verdicts against the culprits who killed three million people and violated two lakh mothers and sisters during the War of Liberation.

‘I replied to them that our judiciary is independent, and there are laws in our country and verdicts would be implemented as per the laws,’ she said.