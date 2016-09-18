Missing college teacher found dead under Bandarban waterfall

A teacher of Government Azizul Haque College, who went missing while taking a pleasure bath under a waterfall in Rijuk area of Ruma upazila on Saturday afternoon, was found dead on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Professor Towfiq Ahmed Siddik, head of the Bangla department of the college, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Dilip Kumar Banik, deputy commissioner of Bandarban district, said Towfiq came in the area with a 17-member team on a tour.

He went missing around 2:00pm when he was taking bath under the waterfall.

A team of four divers went to the area and retrieved the body around 10.20am, added the DC.