AL MP Amanur sent to jail in Faruk murder case

A Tangail court on Sunday sent Ruling Awami League lawmaker from Tangail 3 constituency Amanur Rahman Khan Rana to jail in sensational Faruk murder case.

Amanur surrendered before the first additional district and sessions judge Abul Mansur Mia in the morning and sought bail. The court rejected the bail prayer and sent him to jail.

Rana remained absconding for long despite a high court order to surrender before trial court. Controversies arose when he appeared in the house and signed attendance sheet being absconding.

The High Court on July 14, 2015 had directed Amanur, and his brother Shahidur Rahman Khan to surrender before the lower court concerned in two weeks in the Faruk Ahmed murder case.

The bench of Justice Farid Ahmed and Justice Mohammad Ullah had passed the order after hearing a petition jointly filed by Amanur and Shahidur seeking anticipatory bail in this case.

Police have found evidence of involvement of Amanur and his three brothers in the murder.

Faruk’s bullet-hit body was recovered on January 18, 2013.