You are here: Home » National

Police sue Tampaco owner, nine others

September 18, 2016 9:11 am·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
fire

Smoke comes out as fire fighters struggle to put out a blaze that caused two four-storey buildings of Tampaco Foils Limited to collapse at Tongi in Gazipur on Saturday, leaving at least 24 people killed. — Sanaul Haque

Police on Saturday night filed a case against Syed Maqbul Hossain, the owner of Tampaco Foils Limited, and nine others in connection with the blast and subsequent fire at the factory that took 34 lives in Tongi of Gazipur.
Tongi police sub inspector Ajay Chakrabarti filed the case on Saturday night, said Tongi police officer-in-charge Firoz Talukder.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement