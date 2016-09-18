Police sue Tampaco owner, nine others

Police on Saturday night filed a case against Syed Maqbul Hossain, the owner of Tampaco Foils Limited, and nine others in connection with the blast and subsequent fire at the factory that took 34 lives in Tongi of Gazipur.

Tongi police sub inspector Ajay Chakrabarti filed the case on Saturday night, said Tongi police officer-in-charge Firoz Talukder.