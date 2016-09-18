Stalker kills schoolgirl in Madaripur

A schoolgirl was stabbed to death reportedly by a stalker on her way to school at Dashar of Kalkini in Madaripur on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Mitu, 15, a class-IX student of Nabagram High School, a resident of Nabagram of Dashar.

Mohammad Imdadul Huq, inspector (investigation) of Dashar Police Station, said Milon, a distant cousin of Mitu, used to stalk Mitu on her way to school as she refused his affair proposal.

When Mitu was going to school on Sunday around 9:00pm, Milon waylaid her and stabbed her indiscriminately. She died on the spot, said Imdadul quoting locals.

Outraged by the attack, local people chased Milon, caught him and gave him a good thrashing and handed him over to police.