Five killed, 3 injured in Comilla road mishap

At least five people died and three others injured in a road mishap when a microbus fell into a roadside canal near Pilunia bridge of Laksam municipality in Comilla on Sunday morning, Laksam police said.

The identity of the victims could not be known immediately. They all were passengers of a Noakhali-bound microbus from Chandraganj area in Lakshmipur, Laksam police station inspector (investigation) Ashraf uddin said.

He said the microbus faced the fatal accident when its driver lost control over steering and fell in the roadside canal at about 6:45am, leaving two spot dead and six others injured.

The inspector said that locals and on-duty patrol police immediately rescued the injured people and took them to a nearby private clinic where two declared dead and another died within an hour.

He said that one of the critically injured people was sent to Comilla Sadar Hospital while the remaining two were given treatment at the private clinic.