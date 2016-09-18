UP member killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB

An incumbent member of a union parishad, also the prime accused of the case of abduction and killing of schoolboy Mahfuz Alam Sajib, was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with the members of Rapid Action Battallion in a mango orchard in Gobindapur under Damurhuda in Chuadanga early Sunday.

The dead was identified as Rakibul Islam, 28, son of Iman Ali of village Alukdia under Chuadanga Sadar upazila in the district. He was a member of Alukdia union parishad and went in hiding after abduction and killing Sajib.

Sajib, a class VIII student of in village Dashami under Damurhuda, was abducted on July 29 and his body was found on August 31 from the septic tank of Rakibul’s house.

The abductors demanded Tk 20 lakh as ransom for releasing Sajib.

RAB-6 commanding officer Rafiqul Islam said they, on secret information, went to village Gobindapur to nab Rakibul and when the RAB team reached near the mango orchard, Rakibul and his associates opened fire on law enforcers.

RAB also retaliated by firing and when the gunfight was over, RAB searched the area and found seriously injured Rakibul laying on the ground, he said.

He said that the injured was immediately taken to Damurhuda upazila health complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

RAB also recovered one country made gun, two rounds of bullets and some sharp weapons from the place.