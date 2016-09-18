You are here: Home » Front Page

Dhaka, Ottawa to work out way to extradite Noor Chy

September 18, 2016 12:38 am·0 commentsViews:
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and Canada on Friday agreed to find out a way for the extradition of Noor Chowdhury, one of the six condemned fugitive convicts of the killing of the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all but two of his family members, from Canada.
The Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina reached a consensus in this regard at a bilateral meeting in Montreal on Friday.
Foreign secretary Md Shahidul Haque said that officials concerned of the two countries would sit across the table and find out a way for the extradition of Noor Chowdhury, according to news agency United News of Bangladesh.
‘The aim of the discussion will be to bring Noor Chowdhury to justice and execute the verdict of the Bangabandhu murder case,’ he said.
The government has been trying to bring back Noor Chowdhury from Canada, and the discussion between the officials between the two countries about his extradition ‘will open up a new door in this regard,’ he said.
Hasina was in Montreal on a two-day official visit to the country. Prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim was also present at the press briefing.
The Canadian prime minister appreciated Bangladesh’s anti-extremism stance and ongoing movement against extremism, Haque said.
Hasina invited Justin Trudeau to visit Bangladesh and he accepted the invitation.
In this connection, the incumbent Canadian prime minister recalled his visit to Bangladesh along with his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau, the then prime minister, at the age of 12, in 1983.
Bangladesh missed an opportunity to bring home back Noor Chowdhury from Canada during a political changeover in Dhaka in late 2006 and early 2007 after Ottawa refused to grant him political asylum, officials said.
Mujib was assassinated along with all but two of his family members at his Dhanmondi house in Dhaka on August 15, 1975 by a group of army personnel.
His daughters – Sheikh Hasina, now the prime minister, and Sheikh Rehana – survived the massacre as they were abroad.
The government is yet to get any specific whereabouts of four of the six condemned fugitive convicts even after about six years of the execution of five convicts in 2010.
Canadian judiciary does not allow deportation of any foreign citizen who might face capital punishment in their country.
The prison authorities hanged five of the convicts – Syed Faruk Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Muhiuddin Ahmed, Bazlul Huda and AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed – on January 27, 2010, a year after the Awami League-led alliance government assumed office.
One of the killers, Abdul Aziz Pasha, reportedly died in Zimbabwe.
The six fugitive convicts are: Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haq Dalim, MA Rashed Chowdhury, SHMB Noor Chowdhury, Abdul Mazed and Moslem Uddin.

