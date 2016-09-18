Headmaster’s humiliation: Judicial probe body’s public hearing soon

A three-member judicial committee instituted to investigate into the incident of torture and public humiliation of headmaster Shyamal Kanti Bhakta at Narayanganj on May 13 would hold public hearings soon to record statements of witnesses.

The hearings would be held at the Narayanganj Circuit House later this month, the capital chief metropolitan magistrate Sheikh Hafizur Rahman told New Age last week.

He said that a public notification would be issued soon requesting the witnesses to be available at the public hearings to record their statements.

He said that the judicial probe committee formed on orders from the High Court Division was scanning newspaper reports and TV footage on the incident.

Earlier, he said, the probe committee requested editors of some of the dailies to submit their reports on the incident.

Some of the TV channel owners have been requested to submit their footage on the incident, he said.

To be led by the CMM, the probe committee comprising of metropolitan magistrates Mazaharul Islam and Golam Nabi has been asked to submit its report to the High Court Division on November 3.

The High Court Division would hold a hearing on the matter on November 6.

The High Court Division earlier rejected the probe report submitted by Narayanganj police for its failure to identify the mastermind behind the humiliation of the headmaster and his accomplices though the whole incident occurred in broad day light with local MP AKM Salim Osman taking part in it with his cronies.

In the observations, the High Court Division said that people across the country witnessed the gruesome incident on TV.

As the video clips of the proceedings were posted on the social media there was no confusion about the identities of the perpetrators, it said.

On May 18, in a suo moto rule the High Court Division asked the police to explain what action was taken against Salim Osman and his associates for their outrageous misdeeds.

Ain O Salish Kendra which defended Shyamal Kanti Bhakta as intervener submitted in an affidavit that the police prepared the probe report without recording his statement.

ASK said that without ever speaking to the headmaster, the police said in the report that he did not seek justice.

Ask submitted that on investigation it found that Salim Osman was the main perpetrator of the despicable acts against the headmaster.