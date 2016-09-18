UNSC resolution on threats from foreign terrorist fighters: Govt weighing compliance

The government has started assessing the state of compliance with the United Nations Security Council resolution on addressing the threats from ‘foreign terrorist fighters’ and improving international cooperation in this field.

The government has taken the move as an influential North American country sought specific information from Bangladesh authorities on the status of the enforcement of the UN Security Council resolution 2178 of 2014, officials said.

In an informal communication in July, the North American country also sought information about number of ‘foreign terrorist fighters’ who had allegedly left Bangladesh or returned to Bangladesh, procedure of screening ‘foreign terrorist fighters’ and the number of prosecutions of ‘foreign terrorist fighters’.

The country also wanted to know if there were capacity gaps in Bangladesh to implement the resolution.

The Bangladesh authorities, however, claim that there is no clear evidence-based record on movements of ‘foreign terrorist fighters’ into or from Bangladesh.

The inter-ministerial National Committee on the Implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions, headed by foreign secretary M Shahidul Haque, discussed the issue in its meeting at the foreign ministry on August 21.

The resolution requires member countries to take certain steps, including updating domestic laws and regulations, addressing the threat from foreign terrorist fighters, preventing ‘foreign terrorist fighters’ from entering or transiting their territories and implementing legislation to prosecute them.

The resolution also calls on states to undertake various steps to improve international cooperation in this field, such as by sharing information on criminal investigations, interdictions and prosecutions in accordance with domestic

law and international obligations.

It also requires the member states ‘to act cooperatively’ to prevent terrorists from exploiting technology, communications and resources to incite support for terrorist acts, while respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms and in compliance with other obligations under international laws.

The resolution called upon the states to build the capacity to prevent and interdict the travel of ‘foreign terrorist fighters’ through airports and land and maritime borders.

The UN Security Council also stressed the need for the implementation of the resolution to prevent radicalisation, recruitment and mobilisation of individuals into terrorist groups.

Bangladesh Enterprise Institute vice-president M Humayun Kabir told New Age on Saturday that compliance of the UN Security Council resolutions ‘are mandatory’ for the member states.

When asked about the compliance of the resolutions, a senior foreign ministry official claimed that Bangladesh was ‘fully compliant’ with Security Council resolutions.

The inter-ministerial committee recommended updating, through a gazette notification, the relevant Statutory Regulatory Orders incorporating the Security Council resolutions, including the UNSC 2178 that expanded the counter-terrorism framework by imposing obligations on member states to respond to the threat of ‘foreign terrorist fighters.’

At a Gulshan café on July 1, attackers killed 20 hostages — nine Italian, seven Japanese, two Bangladeshis, one Indian and one Bangladesh-born US citizen — and two police officers. Five attackers were also killed in a military operation that ended the hostage crisis on July 2.