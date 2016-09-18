Tongi factory fire: Police await court order for DNA test

Police are now waiting for an order from the court to allow them to conduct DNA tests on the family members of the missing people, to match them to the unidentified victims of the September 10 factory fire at Tampaco Foils Limited at Tongi BSCIC industrial area in Gazipur district.

‘The death toll in the fatal fire remained unchanged at 34 and the name of a worker, Al-Mamun, son of Mustafizur Rahman of Sandwip in Chittagong, was added to the list of the missing on Saturday. As a result, the number of missing now stands at 11,’ said Gazipur additional deputy commissioner (education and information and communication technology) Md Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury.

He said that 28 of the dead were so far identified and the bodies of six were still unidentified and were kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital mortuary.

‘We have been waiting for a court order to conduct DNA test on the missing people’s family members to confirm the identities of the unidentified bodies,’ said sub-inspector Sumon Kumar Bhakta of Tongi police station, who is looking after handing over the bodies of the dead victims to their families.

He said that he had appealed to the Gazipur court on September 15 to allow police to conduct DNA tests to identify the bodies.

Sumon said that the court is scheduled to pass an order on his appeal on Sunday.

He said he would call the family members of the missing people to give DNA samples to match them against the unidentified victims.

The DMCH Forensic Department head Sohel Mahmud told New Age that they had collected DNA samples of all the 34 dead victims while conducting their post mortem examination and the samples were already handed over to concerned police officials.

Meanwhile the family members of the missing workers were staying near the collapsed factory, holding up the photographs of their missing relatives.

Parvin Akhter, 32, wife of missing Tampaco worker Azim Uddin from Barguna, told New Age that she alone had been waiting round the clock at the site in search of her husband.

‘We have no child in our 11 years of marital life. I have no one to go to. I have no one to take care of my livelihood,’ she said.

The fire was the largest factory fire in the country after Tazreen apparel factory fire at Savar on November 24, 2012 that killed at least 112 people. It is also the biggest industrial disaster in the country since the collapse of Rana Plaza in 2013 that killed more than 1,100 people.

Tongi police station officer-in-charge Md Firoz Talukder told New Age that they could not arrest any of the eight accused, including the factory owner Syed Mokbul Hossain and wife Shefali Akter, in the ‘murder case’ lodged with his police station, until Saturday evening.

Mokbul Hossain is a former lawmaker of Bangladesh Nationalist party.

Meanwhile, a section of workers of the factory and their family members formed a human chain near the factory demanding withdrawal of the case against the accused persons, including the Tampaco owner, and the Prime Minister’s intervention to rebuild and open their factory immediately.

The demonstrators formed the human chain under the banner of ‘Amra Tampaco Paribar’ and carried festoons reading ‘we will be saved, if Tampaco is saved,’ ‘We seek Prime Minister’s help.’

Speakers at the human chain blamed the state owned Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company for the fire.

The Bangladesh Army and the Fire Serve and Civil Defence continued their cleaning and search operation on Friday with the help of Gazipur City Corporation, district and police administration and so far dumped over 2,600 tonnes of debris of the collapsed buildings, officials said.

Tampaco, a flexible packaging and tobacco packaging factory, had been in operation since 1978 and had at least 31 clients including British American Tobacco Bangladesh Ltd, Nestle Bangladesh Ltd and government’s Essential Drugs Company Limited, according to Tampaco website.

Almost all the country’s leading food producing companies were clients of Tampaco, the website said.

It was initially suspected that a boiler explosion was the reason behind the fire but the boiler inspectors, after visiting the affected site, said they found the boilers at the factory undamaged and the reason for the fire could be different.