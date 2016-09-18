India, China can work together on Payra seaport: Muhith

Finance minister AMA Muhith on Saturday said the Payra seaport in Patuakhali would be a much better seaport in Bangladesh where India and China could work together as partners.

‘Payra is likely to be a much better seaport in Bangladesh. And my own concept is that this is an area where China and India can work together,’ he said.

The finance minister was addressing the concluding session of a daylong roundtable on ‘Bangladesh- India Relations: Progress Made and the Challenges Ahead’ at The Daily Star Centre in the capital.

Narrating Bangladesh’s success stories, Muhith said poverty alleviation was the cornerstone of Bangladesh’s success.

‘Poverty won’t exist in Bangladesh, not by 2030 but by 2024,’ he said, adding that the year 2024 was the year that he has fixed for ending poverty in Bangladesh.

The minister said ending poverty by the timeframe was possible if the current pace of development continued.

Describing the overall scenario, he said Bangladesh is now a ‘very attractive’ area for foreign direct investment.

On border haats along the Bangladesh-India border, Muhith said border haats did not expand in a big way and steps should be taken to declare more border haats.

He also talked about big projects involving Bangladesh, India and Bhutan in the areas of power generation and passing it to Bangladesh from Bhutan through India.

The finance minister, however, expressed displeasure as Bangladeshi channels do not have access to Indian viewers. ‘This is one of the disappointments.’

Muhith said this was prevented by private sector by imposing heavy charges of 20 million rupees fees.

The Daily Star and The Institute for Policy, Advocacy, and Governance jointly organised the dialogue.

Prime minister’s economic affairs adviser Mashiur Rahman, chairman of Centre for Policy Dailogue Rehman Sobhan, editor and publisher of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam, Imtiaz Ahmed, Ainun Nishat, Indian deputy high commissioner Adarsh Swaika, chairman of IPAG Syed Munir Khasru, CPD executive director Mustafizur Rahman, energy expert M Tamim, former Indian high commissioner in Dhaka Rajeet Mitter, Confederation of Indian Industry member Pankaj Tandon, ACI Ltd managing director Arif Dowla, Energy and Resources Institute fellow Nitya Nanda, The Daily Star Op-Ed Editor Brig Gen Shahedul Anam, The Hindu diplomatic and strategic affairs editor Suhasini Haidar and IDSA research fellow Smruti S Pattanaik, among others, spoke at various sessions of the dialogue.

In the programme, CPD executive director Mustafizur Rahman said Bangladesh’s infrastructure itself was not really ready for its own transport, and laid emphasis on building infrastructure for greater connectivity with other countries.

‘If you really mean business and if you want to operationalise the BBIN initiative fully, you’ll have to build infrastructure,’ he said.

Rahman said connectivity was a major issue and they thought that there should have been a ‘comprehensive transit and connectivity agreement’ under which all the fees and charges would have been done under a single umbrella.

‘I think there’s a need for transparency,’ he said, adding that they had to look at the deepening of relationship from the point of views of four kinds of connectivity — trade, transport, investment and people-to-people connectivity.

‘We have to look at it in a comprehensive manner. We can’t isolate one from another,’ he said.

He laid emphasis on having a comprehensive Sanitary and Phytosanitary agreement between Bangladesh and India under a single window so that both countries accept the certification for more trade. ‘It’s a major barrier to trade between Bangladesh and India.’

The CPD Executive Director also said although India allowed duty-free access of all goods of Bangladesh, there were some provincial and other development duty on export of Bangladesh products to India.

Earlier, prime minister’s economic affairs adviser Mashiur Rahman said the government followed as much possible the principles of the World Trade Organisation at marginal cost in setting the transit and transportation charges.

He said the government did quite well on transit and transportation sides as long as relationship between the two countries was concerned.

Mashiur said if the cost of transportation across Bangladesh was higher than that of Shiliguri to northeast India then India would prefer the Shiliguri corridor.

The economic adviser said one of the major problems of transit was that the responsibility was divided among three to four departments.

‘We don’t have any effective mechanism of coordination.’

He called on India to liberalising the eligible list of items that can be sold on the border markets as the number of items is limited.

‘Anything that India can import should be available in these markets.’

CPD chairman Rehman Sobhan said there was a time when dialogues on India-Bangladesh relations had political risks, which had change now.

Noting that he has been engaged in numerous dialogues over the decades, Rehman Sobhan said they tried to make the dialogues multi-party, considering the role of the opposition that may form government anytime in the future.

‘We tend to suffer from institutional amnesia,’ he said, stressing continuity in dialogues and building institutional memory and involvement of civil society, business and media in the dialogues.

‘Today, we operate in a different atmosphere,’ Sobhan said, adding that today there was no much concern on allowing transit to India, which was once a major issue when even the educated people would say allowing transit to India would hamper the country’s sovereignty.

The Daily Star editor and publisher Mahfuz Anam said there was a significant shift in political will on both sides of India and Bangladesh relations.

‘How much of the political will we have been able to translate in terms of concrete efforts to improve Indo-Bangladesh relations…is something that we try to examine today,’ he said.

More challenging issue for Bangladesh on the other hand was water for the fact that demand on both sides was on the rise, and there is a limited supply of it, he said, adding that water sharing of the Teesta and other rivers will test the relations.

Indian deputy high commissioner Adarsh Swaika said its relationship with Bangladesh expanded significantly to include newer vistas of cooperation and a lot has also changed within Bangladesh itself in the recent years.

‘India-Bangladesh relationship today is a relationship that is vibrant and growing,’ he said, mentioning that there was a paradigm shift in India-Bangladesh relations in the last few years.

Appreciating Bangladesh’s development, the Indian diplomat said Bangladesh was well poised to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, a set of UN-mandated goals.

‘It is gratifying to note that the economies of India and Bangladesh are not only the fastest growing in South Asia but on a worldwide basis and we can collectively leverage this opportunity to the benefit of our respective people,’ he said.

The deputy high commissioner mentioned that both Bangladesh and India have decided to attach the highest priority to keeping the strong momentum in bilateral relations going.