You are here: Home » Front Page

Pak court orders confiscation of Musharraf’s property

September 18, 2016 12:31 am·0 commentsViews:
Agence France-Presse . Islamabad

A Pakistani court trying former military ruler Pervez Musharraf over a deadly raid on Islamabad’s radical Red Mosque passed an order Saturday confiscating his property, a lawyer said.
Former president Musharraf, who left Pakistan for Dubai in March for what was described as urgent medical treatment, is facing a string of court cases connected to his 1999 to 2008 rule.
Lower court judge Pervaiz Qadir Memon passed the order Saturday in a case over the death of radical cleric Abdul Rashid Ghazi, one of more than 100 people killed when Pakistani troops stormed the Red Mosque in 2007.
‘The court… today passed an order that his property be confiscated,’ a lawyer for the Red Mosque, Tariq Asad, said.
‘Our next move will be to put pressure on the interior ministry to bring Musharraf back home so he can face
all cases against him,’ he added.
A special court in July which is trying Musharraf for treason, issued a similar order in July but little has resulted from that verdict.
‘Today’s court order will help mount pressure on the government,’ to take action, Asad said.
Musharraf ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999. He resigned in 2008 to avoid possible impeachment and went into exile overseas.
He returned in 2013 in an attempt to contest elections but was barred from taking part in the polls and from leaving the country while facing a barrage of legal cases.
The travel ban was lifted in March.
In January this year Musharraf was acquitted over the 2006 killing of a Baloch rebel leader, Nawab Akbar Bugti.
But four cases against him remain—one accusing him of treason for imposing emergency rule, as well as those alleging the unlawful dismissal of judges, the assassination of opposition leader Bhutto and the deadly raid on the Red Mosque.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Clashes as Pakistan anti-government marches advance on capital Clashes broke out Friday as protesters led in convoys by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and a populist cleric advanced on the...
  2. Myanmar president congratulates Suu Kyi, vows stable transition Myanmar president Thein Sein congratulated democratic champion Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday, as her party appeared to have trounced...
  3. Nepal parliament passes new constitution Nepal’s parliament passed a new national constitution on Wednesday, weeks after political leaders reached a historic agreement to create a...
  4. ANTI-CHARTER PROTESTERS : Eight Nepal cops killed in clashes Demonstrators armed with spears and axes killed eight police officers in western Nepal on Monday during escalating protests against a...
  5. India seeks $100m in damages from Nestle India’s government is seeking damages of nearly $100 million from Nestle for ‘unfair trade practices’ after the food safety watchdog...
  6. India grants army shoot to kill rule in Arunchal Pradesh India has granted the army shoot-to-kill powers to fight militants in a wide swathe of the far-flung northeastern state of...
  7. Exit polls forecast Modi party defeat in Delhi India’s Narendra Modi was forecast to suffer the first major setback of his premiership Saturday as exit polls showed his...
  8. Imran Khan’s party quits parliament The party of Pakistan’s famed cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who has led a week of anti-government protests in the capital, resigned...
  9. Imran Khan vows to fight on despite deadly clashes Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan vowed Sunday to protest ‘until the last breath’ as ongoing clashes between his supporters and...
  10. Nepal PM resigns Nepal’s K P Sharma Oli resigned as prime minister on Sunday, minutes before facing a no-confidence motion in parliament he...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement