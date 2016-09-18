PAID UP CAPITAL FOR BR’S CONTAINER COMPANY: Fin Div puts conditions for releasing money

The finance division attached two conditions for providing Tk 10 crore as the paid up capital of the proposed Container Company of Bangladesh Ltd, a subsidiary of Bangladesh Railway.

The first condition would require the CCBL to submit its annual accounts of incomes and expenditures to the finance division, officials said.

According to the 2nd condition, the monitoring cell of the finance division would determine the annual dividends the CCBL would have to pay to the government.

Officials said the finance division attached the conditions after the railway ministry demanded the fund in favour of BR, a perennially losing concern run by the government .

BR’s annual losses increased to Tk 958.3 crore in fiscal 2015-16 from Tk 872.84 crore in 2014-15.

While demanding the fund the railway ministry projected that CCBL’s profits would gradually increase to Tk 241 crore in 2026 from Tk three crore in 2016.

The CCBL is being formed under BR’s reforms underway since 2005 with a $470 million credit from the Asian Development Bank.

Railways ministry secretary Feroz Salah Uddin said the government wants to run an efficient container handling service.

He said a dedicated railway line between Dhaka and Chittagong would be in place in next two years to run container freight service.

The BR officials said emphasis would be to operate smooth container train service to ease pressures on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway, now used for the transportation of 95 per cent of cargo containers to and from the Chittagong Port.

At present, BR carries barely five per cent of containerized cargo between Kamalapur Inland Container Depot in the capital and Chittagong Port, using one train daily.

Container handling by Chitagong Port increased to 18. 70 lakh TUEs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in the last fiscal.

BR director general Amzad Hossain said that completion of the double-track Dhaka-Chittagong railway line would take three more years.

He said that the CCBL would transport 30 per cent of containerized cargo within few years.

In March, the cabinet decided to create CCBL for container transportation.

Initially, BR additional director general (operations) would be the managing director of CCBL, according to the same cabinet meeting decision.