You are here: Home » Back Page

PAID UP CAPITAL FOR BR’S CONTAINER COMPANY: Fin Div puts conditions for releasing money

September 18, 2016 12:34 am·0 commentsViews:
Shakhawat Hossain

The finance division attached two conditions for providing Tk 10 crore as the paid up capital of the proposed Container Company of Bangladesh Ltd, a subsidiary of Bangladesh Railway.
The first condition would require the CCBL to submit its annual accounts of incomes and expenditures to the finance division, officials said.
According to the 2nd condition, the monitoring cell of the finance division would determine the annual dividends the CCBL would have to pay to the government.
Officials said the finance division attached the conditions after the railway ministry demanded the fund in favour of BR, a perennially losing concern run by the government .
BR’s annual losses increased to Tk 958.3 crore in fiscal 2015-16 from Tk 872.84 crore in 2014-15.
While demanding the fund the railway ministry projected that CCBL’s profits would gradually increase to Tk 241 crore in 2026 from Tk three crore in 2016.
The CCBL is being formed under BR’s reforms underway since 2005 with a $470 million credit from the Asian Development Bank.
Railways ministry secretary Feroz Salah Uddin said the government wants to run an efficient container handling service.
He said a dedicated railway line between Dhaka and Chittagong would be in place in next two years to run container freight service.
The BR officials said emphasis would be to operate smooth container train service to ease pressures on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway, now used for the transportation of 95 per cent of cargo containers to and from the Chittagong Port.
At present, BR carries barely five per cent of containerized cargo between Kamalapur Inland Container Depot in the capital and Chittagong Port, using one train daily.
Container handling by Chitagong Port increased to 18. 70 lakh TUEs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in the last fiscal.
BR director general Amzad Hossain said that completion of the double-track Dhaka-Chittagong railway line would take three more years.
He said that the CCBL would transport 30 per cent of containerized cargo within few years.
In March, the cabinet decided to create CCBL for container transportation.
Initially, BR additional director general (operations) would be the managing director of CCBL, according to the same cabinet meeting decision.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Govt plans to construct second rly inland container depot at Gazipur The government is planning to construct a new inland container depot for Bangladesh Railway at Gazipur to expand container service...
  2. Food-friendly programme costs Tk 835cr more The newly launched ‘food-friendly programme’ for ultra-poor across the country would cost the national exchequer additional Tk 835 crore, officials...
  3. RAJON, RAKIB MURDER CASES: Hearing on death references awaits CJ’s nod for 5 months Delay in getting the chief justice’s nod has put on hold the High Court hearing of the two death references...
  4. Two land based LNG terminals on cards The government invited bids from international consulting firms for setting up land based liquefied natural gas terminals at Moheshkgali, Kutubdia...
  5. Bapex kicks off preparatory work to drill 28 wells pending approval State-run Bapex has kicked off preparatory work to drill 28 gas wells even before getting the approval from the ministry...
  6. State of children report: Large disparities prevail between poor and rich Disparities between richest and poorest wealth quintiles and urban and rural children in Bangladesh were large in terms of access...
  7. HC sending appeals against decrees to district judges The High Court stopped hearing appeals against the decrees and orders passed by joint district judges and assistant judges in...
  8. Rice Tk 15, ata Tk 17 a kg in OMS from March The government has cut the prices of rice and coarse flour in order to expedite sales of the staples under...
  9. UP polls: AL to go all out to secure victory The Awami League has set highest priority on winning a maximum number of Upazila Parishad chairmen seats in the upcoming...
  10. REPAIRING VOLVO BUSES: BRTC seeks govt fund after PPP failure State-run Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation’s has taken a fresh move to repair its double-decker Volvo buses after failing to engage...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement