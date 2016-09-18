Teesta swells again

The Teesta River swelled again Saturday inundating low-lying areas along it in Nilphamari district, said Water Development Board.

WDB officials said concentrated rainfall in the Teesta basin in India swelled the river in Bangladesh.

They expect the Teesta to recede quickly as the water flows in major rivers – Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Ganges-Padma and Surma-Kushiyara began falling.

On Saturday, the Teesta flows at Dalia was recorded slightly below the danger mark, said Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

FFWC executive engineer Md. Sazzad Hossain told New Age that concentrated rainfall in Teesta’s upper catchment in India swelled the river in Bangladesh.

Sazzad said that as the monsoon already began to withdraw from the Indian province of Rajasthan it would gradually leave the other areas as well as Bangladesh.

Met Office in Dhaka said that monsoon was still fairly active over Bangladesh.

Meteorologist Arif Hossain told New Age that monsoon would begin to withdraw from Bangladesh in early October.

According to Met Office forecast moderate rains/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds were likely to occur in Barisal, Rangpur, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at a few places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions.

It predicted isolated moderate to heavy rains across Chittagong, Cox’s Bazaar, Noakhali, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Dinajpur regions.