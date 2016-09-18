RAMPAL POWER PLANT: CPD suggests independent monitoring body

Executive director of Centre for Policy Dialogue Prof Mustafizur Rahman on Saturday suggested that there should be an independent committee to constantly monitor during implementation stages whether it is harmful to the Sunderbans and take necessary measures.

‘Why don’t you go and say we’ll set up an independent committee which, in the process of implementation, will monitor whether it is harmful to the Sunderbans,’ he said.

Referring to policymakers’ response assuring adequate control system, Prof Rahman said having an independent committee is the middle way. ‘It’s not the middle way that we’ll compromise (with harmful aspects).’

He said people are sensitive about the project because it is going to be set up near the Sunderbans and the people who are opposing it because it is near the Sunderbans but not because of India’s involvement in the project.

Earlier, Prof M Tamim said Rampal has two aspects that include environmental concerns, huge anti-Indian rhetoric and political aspect.

Asked about his personal views on the project, the BUET Prof said, ‘Actually that’s a sad situation to me.’

Meanwhile, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, at a recent press conference, said the plant would be set up in such a way that it would not harm the Sunderbans.

Earlier, campaigners pressed for cancellation of the coal-based power plant project which they say would have an adverse impact on the Sunderbans, a UNESCO world heritage site.