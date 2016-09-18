You are here: Home » Back Page

RAMPAL POWER PLANT: CPD suggests independent monitoring body

September 18, 2016 12:29 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Executive director of Centre for Policy Dialogue Prof Mustafizur Rahman on Saturday suggested that there should be an independent committee to constantly monitor during implementation stages whether it is harmful to the Sunderbans and take necessary measures.
‘Why don’t you go and say we’ll set up an independent committee which, in the process of implementation, will monitor whether it is harmful to the Sunderbans,’ he said.
Referring to policymakers’ response assuring adequate control system, Prof Rahman said having an independent committee is the middle way. ‘It’s not the middle way that we’ll compromise (with harmful aspects).’
He said people are sensitive about the project because it is going to be set up near the Sunderbans and the people who are opposing it because it is near the Sunderbans but not because of India’s involvement in the project.
Earlier, Prof M Tamim said Rampal has two aspects that include environmental concerns, huge anti-Indian rhetoric and political aspect.
Asked about his personal views on the project, the BUET Prof said, ‘Actually that’s a sad situation to me.’
Meanwhile, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, at a recent press conference, said the plant would be set up in such a way that it would not harm the Sunderbans.
Earlier, campaigners pressed for cancellation of the coal-based power plant project which they say would have an adverse impact on the Sunderbans, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Infighting leaves 4 BCL men injured at CU Four activists of Bangladesh Chattra League were injured as two factions of the ruling Awami League-backed student organisation clashed at...
  2. WB for more investment in infrastructure sector Bangladesh has to raise its investment in infrastructure to 10 per cent of gross domestic product from the current level...
  3. DU ‘Ga’ unit intake test results published The results of test for admission into the first year honours courses under ‘Ga’ unit for the academic session 2015-2016...
  4. PM wants int’l buyers of BD RMG products to raise prices Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the buyers of the developed countries to raise the prices of Bangladesh’s RMG...
  5. Around 700 CU students stranded at railway station Around 700 students of Chittagong University were stranded in Chittagong city on Tuesday night as the shuttle train from the...
  6. HSC results today Results of the Higher Secondary Certificate and its equivalent examinations will be published today. Education minister Nurul Islam Nahid will...
  7. ‘BNP in alliance with Jamaat for vote’ The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Saturday said that the party was guided by the ideals and philosophy of its founder...
  8. Defence concludes arguments The Appellate Division on Tuesday concluded hearing the arguments of the defence lawyers in the appeal petition of war crimes...
  9. Fake doctor held at DMCH Law enforcers detained a fake doctor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital Friday morning after he collected Tk 4,300 from the...
  10. ECNEC okays Karnaphuli tunnel project The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday approved the much-hyped multilane road tunnel project under the Karnaphuli...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement