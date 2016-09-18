You are here: Home » Back Page

‘Depressed’ youth attempts to kill self after killing mother

September 18, 2016 12:28 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Chittagong

A youth, said to be depressed, attempted to commit suicide after allegedly killing his mother in Gosaildangha area under Bandar police station in the port city on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Kumkum Chowdhury, wife of Sukhomoy Chowdhury, a resident of the area.
Quoting family members, Mahiuddin Selim, officer-in-charge of Bandar police, said Sumit Chowdhury, 21, stabbed his mother Kumkum at their residence in ‘Sarkar Tower’ in the area around 2:00pm.
Later, he stabbed himself which left him critically injured.
On information, police recovered the body and admitted Sumit to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
Family members claimed that Sumit was depressed as he could not pass the SSC examination.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Astra-Excelerate to realise thrice their investment Singapore-based Astra Oil and Excelerate Energy Consortium will realise about three times of their investment as the government would pay...
  2. Bangladesh values Dhaka-London ties with much importance: PM Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said her government attaches great importance to the relations between Dhaka and London as...
  3. PM orders speedy probe into violence cases Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday ordered the field-level police officials to speed up investigations into the cases relating to...
  4. EC throws back responsibility to RO to take action The Election Commission has shirked all responsibility of taking action against the housing and public works minister and two other...
  5. Bharat petroleum’s proposal rejected State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation has turned down Indian state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s proposal to supply Bangladesh with diesel through land...
  6. CJ directs district judges not to leave stations without permission The chief justice, Surendra Kumar Sinha, has directed district and sessions judges, metropolitan sessions judges and other equivalent judges not...
  7. Authorities to stop gas supply to areas concerned The government has decided to go for tough actions against illegal gas distribution networks and connections in and around Dhaka...
  8. 6 rescued in Benapole Members of Border Guard Bangladesh rescued six people, including three women, while they were being trafficked to India through Putkhali...
  9. PM to hold press confce today Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference at her official Ganabhaban residence Friday afternoon to brief the press...
  10. PREPAID ELECTRIC METRE MANUFACTURING, SUPPLY : Plans underway to involve private sector The government plans are underway to utilize the services of local private companies in manufacturing and marketing prepaid electric metres......

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement