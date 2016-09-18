You are here: Home » Back Page

Govt arrests BNP leaders, activists to subdue opposition: Fakhrul

September 18, 2016 12:26 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that the government was implicating his party leaders and activists in ‘false’ and ‘fabricated’ cases before arresting them.
He said the recent arrest galore was a part of the government’s ‘heinous conspiracy’ to ‘suppress’ the opposition.
Fakhrul came up with the remarks in a statement over arrest of a number of leaders and activists of BNP and its front and associate organisations.
Those who were arrested recently, include, BNP assistant organising secretary of Chittagong division, Harun-ur-Rashid, Jatiyatabadi Chhatradal Dhaka College unit president, Kazi Masud Karim, Khagrachhari district Jubadal general secretary, Saiful Islam and Feni district Jubadal vice-president, Noor Nabi Chowdhury.
Protesting against and condemning the arrests, he said such incidents are nothing but such continuous repression by the incumbent government is meant to subdue the leaders and activists of the opposition.

