Juba League activist killed, another injured in city

A Juba League activist succumbed to his wounds at a city hospital early Saturday, hours after he and one of his friends were bullet-hit by some unidentified assailants before a club at Motijheel AGB Colony in the capital, on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Rizvi Hasan Babu, 33, of Char Afzal under Ramgati police station in Lakshmipur while the injured, who was now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, was Ahsanul Haque Emon, 30, of village Betkandi under Baniyachong in Habiganj.

Rizvi used to live on Wasa road of Purba Basabo neighbourhood under Sabujbagh police station in the capital while Ahsanul lived in an apartment of AGB Colony under Motijheel police station in the city.

The deceased was an activist of Juba League, family members claimed.

Rizvi’s family members and Motijheel police said that Rizvi was visiting his friend Ahsan and was gossiping with him near the AGB Colony Club around 11:15pm on Friday when a group of assailants opened fire on the duo, leaving them seriously injured.

They said that locals immediately rescued them and sent them to DMCH.

As Rizvi’s condition deteriorated, he was taken to Square Hospital from where he was whisked to Apollo Hospital where physicians declared him dead around 2:00am, on Saturday.

Physicians at DMCH said a bullet penetrated into the man’s left cheek and would not pass through.

Ahsanul received three bullets– one in his abdomen which the doctors removed after a surgery, one on his right hand and the third one in his head, but both did not penetrate. However, physicians at DMCH said his condition has been critical, as of Saturday afternoon.

The victim’s cousin Md Murshiqul Alam told New Age that they suspected that establishing political prominence in the area could be behind the attack and the homicide.

The officer-in-charge of Motijheel police, Omar Faruque, said that no case was lodged and none was arrested in this connection until Saturday evening.